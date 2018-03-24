LGBT pride parade held in city that initially denied permit
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Thousands of people have marched peacefully in the first-ever gay pride parade in a Mississippi city where officials had tried to block the event.
It happened Saturday in Starkville, weeks after the city council initially denied a parade permit. The council later reversed its decision.
Mayor Lynn Spruill tells The Associated Press about 2,500 people marched, without incident.
The video showed a protester with a sign calling homosexuality an "abomination."
Starkville is home to Mississippi State University, a land-grant school where fans ring cowbells at athletic events. A photo on the mayor's Twitter account showed a cowbell covered in tape forming a rainbow pattern.
