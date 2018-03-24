News / World

'Most interesting man' to judge best beard contest

In this Thursday, March 21, 2018 photo, Steve Jalbert poses in Berlin, Vt., with the beard he plans to enter in the Make-a-Wish fund-raising contest on Saturday, March 24, 2018 in Burlington, Vt. Jalbert said he was encouraged to enter the contest by people who admired his beard. One of the judges will be Jonathan Goldsmith, the actor best know as the "Most Interesting Man in the World" of the Dos Equis beer commercials. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The man who made his fame as the "most interesting man in the world" while pitching Dos Equis beer is lending his expertise with his perfectly coiffed facial hair to judge a contest naming Vermont's best beard.

Jonathan Goldsmith, whose close-cropped beard was a key part of his persona as the cigar-smoking sophisticate, is judging Saturday's Best Beardies competition in Burlington. It's sponsored by the Vermont chapter of the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Montana's Make-a-Wish organization is also into the best-beard fray. Vermont is betting maple syrup against Montana's bison steaks it can find a better beard.

Top prize for the different categories are a plaque, a gift card for beard care products and bragging rights.

Last year's competition raised nearly $30,000 for Make-a-Wish. This year, organizers hope to raise more.

