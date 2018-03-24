'Most interesting man' to judge best beard contest

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The man who made his fame as the "most interesting man in the world" while pitching Dos Equis beer is lending his expertise with his perfectly coiffed facial hair to judge a contest naming Vermont's best beard.

Jonathan Goldsmith, whose close-cropped beard was a key part of his persona as the cigar-smoking sophisticate, is judging Saturday's Best Beardies competition in Burlington. It's sponsored by the Vermont chapter of the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Montana's Make-a-Wish organization is also into the best-beard fray. Vermont is betting maple syrup against Montana's bison steaks it can find a better beard.

Top prize for the different categories are a plaque, a gift card for beard care products and bragging rights.