Nigerian police: Boko Haram to free 1 more kidnapped girl
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Nigeria's police chief says another girl who was abducted from a school in Dapchi last month is being brought back by her kidnappers.
Police Inspector General Muhammed Abubakar said Saturday that he
The girl's father, Nathan Sharibu, confirmed to The Associated Press that he heard she was on her way to Dapchi.
The Islamic extremist group Boko Haram stormed Dapchi on Feb. 19, abducting 111 schoolgirls. Boko Haram released 105 on Wednesday after negotiations. This one girl remained a prisoner because she is Christian and refused to convert to Islam.
Five others are unaccounted for and are presumed to have died.
