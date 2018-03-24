Peru takes ex-president's passport amid corruption probe
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LIMA, Peru — A Peruvian judge has barred recently resigned President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski from leaving the South American nation for 18 months while he's investigated for money laundering.
The ruling Saturday by a judge in Lima comes a day after congress accepted Kuczynski's resignation and swore in
Kuczynski is being probed for some $782,000 in payments his consulting firm received a decade ago from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. Some of the payments took place when Kuczynski was a government minister.
The former Wall Street investor has denied any wrongdoing.
Odebrecht has admitted to paying $800 million in bribes to officials across Latin America including $29 million in Peru.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Former Playboy model shares elaborate details on alleged 10-month love affair with Trump
-
Black janitors allege racial discrimination, plan to file human rights complaint
-
Failing grade: Halifax school board issues apology over bus confusion during storm