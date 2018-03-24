Pilot who blamed crash on prosthetic leg gets weeks in jail
SUFFOLK, Va. — An unlicensed pilot who blamed his plane crash on his prosthetic leg has been sentenced to two weeks in jail.
Robert Gray Jr. pleaded guilty in December to flying without a license. Authorities had repeatedly warned him not to fly.
The Virginian-Pilots reports the U.S. Department of Transportation launched an investigation of Gray in 2016 after receiving a tip he was flying without a license.
Investigators spoke to him again in 2017 about another incident. The following month, Gray crashed as he tried to land a 1972 Piper aircraft at Umphlett Airstrip in Suffolk. He was not hurt.
He was sentenced Friday.
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com
