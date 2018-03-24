Planned Russian statue starts mini-Cold War in American city

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An effort to honour Soviet aviators who trained on the North Carolina coast as part of a secret spy project has triggered a miniature Cold War in North Carolina.

The Russian Ministry of Defence wants to place a 25-ton bronze monument in Elizabeth City, where the recently declassified "Project Zebra" took place during World War II.

But amid today's fears about Russian hacking of U.S. elections, city officials rejected an agreement to allow the monument.

The monument would honour five foreigners killed when a seaplane crashed in the Pasquotank River in 1945. Their bodies were never found.