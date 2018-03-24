Poland marks new holiday for Poles who saved Jews in WWII
A
A
Share via Email
WARSAW, Poland — Polish officials held prayers and ceremonies
The main celebrations were held Saturday in the southern village of Markowa. That is where German forces in 1944 executed a Polish man and his pregnant wife, Jozef and Wiktoria Ulma, their six children and the eight Jews they were hiding.
Poland's president and prime minister sent letters that were read out that praised the courage of the Markowa family and the thousands of other Poles who helped Jews even facing the penalty of death during Germany's wartime occupation.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said helping Jews then was "one of the most glorious pages of Polish history."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax barista says she was fired over wage dispute: 'I've seen him turn on people before'
-
The Latest: Trump tweets support for French shooting victims
-
Former Playboy model shares elaborate details on alleged 10-month love affair with Trump
-
Black janitors allege racial discrimination, plan to file human rights complaint