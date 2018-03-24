Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

LOS ANGELES — A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.

"Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

The launch in the desert town — about 200 miles (321.85 kilometres ) east of Los Angeles — was originally scheduled for November. It was scrubbed several times after mechanical and logistical issues with the Bureau of Land Management.