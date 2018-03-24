Thousands expected to leave second pocket in Syria's Ghouta

BEIRUT — Syrian state media is reporting that some 7,000 members of a rebel group and their relatives are getting ready to leave eastern Ghouta near the capital Damascus to opposition-held areas north of the country.

The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media says that a corridor is being prepared for Faylaq al-Rahman members and their relatives to leave the towns of Zamalka, Arbeen, Ein Tarma and Jobar.

Saturday's planned departure toward northern Syria comes a day after an agreement was reached between Faylaq al-Rahman and the Russians to evacuate the second of three pockets held by opposition fighters in eastern Ghouta.