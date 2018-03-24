website, app allows students to report safety concerns

NEWTOWN, Conn. — An organization formed by parents whose children died in the 2012 shooting at Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School has launched a system that will allow students to report safety concerns anonymously online.

The Say Something Anonymous Reporting System was recently rolled out by Sandy Hook Promise at schools in several states.

Reports made through the system's website or phone app are sent to a triage centre , where they are routed to either school officials or law enforcement.