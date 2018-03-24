website, app allows students to report safety concerns
NEWTOWN, Conn. — An organization formed by parents whose children died in the 2012 shooting at Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School has launched a system that will allow students to report safety concerns anonymously online.
The Say Something Anonymous Reporting System was recently rolled out by Sandy Hook Promise at schools in several states.
Reports made through the system's
Sandy Hook Promise's managing director, Nicole Hockley, whose son was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting, says the free program can be used to help address problems such as bullying, substance abuse, suicide and school shooting threats.
