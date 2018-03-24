Will GOP accomplishments in Congress be enough for voters?

WASHINGTON — With passage of an enormous budget bill, the GOP-controlled Congress has all but wrapped up its legislating for the year. But will it be enough to convince voters to give Republicans another two years at the helm?

In two big ways, Republicans have done what they promised. They passed a long sought tax overhaul bill that slashed tax rates. They've rolled back regulations, in ways they claim are boosting the economy.

But there are signs Americans wanted more: immigration reforms, gun control legislation, even an infrastructure plan that President Donald Trump promised voters. Tax cuts, for now, will have to do.