Worker dies in furnace equipment supplier explosion

AYER, Mass. — An explosion at a Massachusetts manufacturing facility has killed one worker and injured another.

Officials say the man was an employee at Advanced Vacuum Systems in Ayer, about 40 miles (64 kilometres ) northwest of Boston.

The Middlesex District Attorney's office says its investigation suggests the explosion was the result of a pressure vessel malfunction.

The workers have not been identified.

Two firefighters also sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. The federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration is conducting a separate investigation.