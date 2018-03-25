Argentine police arrest referee on prostitution charges

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentine police have arrested a referee for his suspected involvement in a child prostitution ring with players from a soccer club's youth team.

Police said they arrested Martin Bustos on Saturday in the town of Tigre north of Buenos Aires.

The Independiente team filed a complaint with prosecutors earlier this week after one of the abused players broke down during a session with a psychologist.

The player revealed alleged abuses and said he maintained sexual relations with men in exchange for money.