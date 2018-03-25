Assailants attack public property in northeastern Brazil.
SAO PAULO — Law enforcement officials in Brazil say that assailants have torched cars and damaged buildings in a series of attacks on public property in the northeastern state of Ceara.
The state public security department said in a statement that assailants set fire Sunday to 50 impounded vehicles being kept at the infrastructure department of the city of Cascavel.
In another attack, two men hurled a Molotov cocktail at the public security building in the city of Sobral, about 186 miles (300
It is unclear whether the incidents are related, but Ceara has seen a spike in violence as drug gangs battle for control.
