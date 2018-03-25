District that arms teachers with rocks to get extra security
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — A rural school district in Pennsylvania that has armed teachers and students with rocks to ward off potential school shooters has arranged for additional armed security in its buildings.
Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said in a statement posted on the district's
Helsel says media attention over the district's planned response to school shooters "has increased our concern regarding the possibility that something may happen." He says the district will continue to evaluate the situation moving forward.
Last week, Helsel said every classroom in the district about 90 miles (145
