First direct flight from Australia to London touches down
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — The maiden flight of a new non-stop regular passenger service between Australia and Britain has touched down at London's Heathrow Airport.
The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, operated by Qantas Airways, arrived Sunday in London just over 17 hours after setting off from the western Australian city of Perth.
The new link with Perth — a 14,
The route is about a quarter more than Britain's previous longest service — 7,275 miles (11,707