Iraq: Islamic State group says it killed 10 policemen

BAGHDAD — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for abducting and killing 10 policemen.

Pictures posted online late Saturday by the extremist group showed eight men in civilian clothing on their knees in an open area with militants pointing rifles at their backs. Another picture showed two men flanked by militants brandishing knives.

Two police officers said on Sunday that only nine troops from the federal police were kidnapped on Tuesday by militants disguised in government-sanctioned paramilitary forces uniforms. They said the slain troops were on leave when the militants stopped their SUV taxi at a checkpoint on a highway between the northern Kirkuk and Salaheddin provinces.