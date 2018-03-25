Man found with teenage girl in Mexico held on $500,000 bail

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A man authorities said frequently checked a 16-year-old out of school without her parents' knowledge and fled to Mexico with her is being held on $500,000 bail.

Court documents indicate that 45-year-old Kevin Esterly was arraigned early Sunday on a felony charge of interference with the custody of a child.

The Lehigh County district attorney's office said Esterly arrived Saturday in Allentown, 60 miles (97 kilometres ) northwest of Philadelphia. He had been extradited from Miami.

Federal agents and Mexican authorities found the married father of four and Amy Yu in Playa del Carmen a week ago and flew them to Miami. They had been missing since March 5.