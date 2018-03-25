Saudi Arabia says it intercepts Yemen missile over Riyadh

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi state media are reporting that the kingdom's armed forces have intercepted a ballistic missile over Riyadh fired by Shiite rebels in Yemen.

State television aired a segment early Monday saying the missile was shot down over the Saudi capital. The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya satellite news channel aired footage that it says shows Patriot missile batteries firing at the ballistic missile.

Al-Masirah, a satellite news channel run by Yemen's Shiite rebels called Houthis, says Houthi rocket forces targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and other targets in Saudi Arabia.