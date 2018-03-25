South Korean president visits UAE amid deepening ties
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — South Korean President Moon Jae-in's visit to the United Arab Emirates this week shows the Asian nation's deepening
The
A former South Korean
Meanwhile, hundreds of North Korean
"When we think about different kinds of shifting geopolitical games, it gets a little bit out of control," said June Park, a research fellow at the Northeast Asia Center at Seoul National University. "Even if this presidency is not the one that signed the military deal, I think it still says something."
President Moon arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, and was greeted by UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei. South Korea, a major oil and natural gas importer, relies heavily on fossil fuels from the Persian Gulf. The UAE has represented about 10
Moon's meetings thus far have been held behind closed doors. Responding in writing to questions posed by the UAE's state-run WAM news agency, the South Korean leader said the visit would "boost friendship and
Among the biggest areas of
"The Barakah nuclear power plant is not simply a mega construction project worth $18.6 billion," Moon wrote. "The fact that the UAE put confidence in Korea, which had no experience in constructing overseas nuclear power plants, and signed a contract with us to build one in Barakah was possible only because there was deep trust between our two countries."
Missing from Moon's comments was any mention of the
"The UAE is a country in which a war had not taken place for a long time," he told the newspaper. "There was low risk. Even if a situation arose for deployment, we believed that our response could be flexible depending on the North Korea situation at the moment."
Since the report, activist groups have called on Moon's government to investigate the deal. South Korean special operations forces have been training Emirati forces since 2011 as part of a program called "Akh," the Arabic word for "brother."
It's unclear what would trigger a military response by South Korea. However, Shiite rebels known as Houthis said they targeted the nuclear plant in December during the UAE's National Day celebrations. The Emiratis at the time denied being targeted, though the Houthis repeatedly have threatened Abu Dhabi.
"Now South Korea is in a situation they never really imagined," Park said. "Probably what was envisioned at the time was just a simple economic partnership because it was a no-brainer that the U.S. would do its job in the Middle East," and guarantee the UAE's protection.
Meanwhile, the UAE has its own tangled history with North Korea. The UAE has as many as 1,500 North Korean
Dubai once purchased Scud missiles from North Korea, according to a 1991 CIA analysis. In 1999, the Emirati military purchased some 30 Scud missiles from Pyongyang, according to a 2008 U.S. diplomatic cable published by WikiLeaks.
In October, the UAE announced it would stop issuing new visas to North Korean workers, following Kuwait, which is also cracking down on Pyongyang's presence.
Asked by WAM about possible peace talks with North Korea, Moon said his government was trying to ease tensions. Moon has said he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at an April summit, while U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will meet Kim by the end of May.
"A warm, amiable atmosphere has started to build on the Korean Peninsula," Moon wrote. "I ask for continued interest and support from the people of the UAE so that this
