The Latest: Names released in West Virginia fatal wreck

PRATT, W.Va. — The Latest on two firefighters who died in an accident while responding to an interstate wreck that killed three other people in West Virginia (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

West Virginia State Police have released the names of three people killed in a highway accident. Two firefighters who responded to the accident also died.

State police spokesman Capt. Reggie Patterson says in a news release the accident involving three vehicles occurred Saturday evening along Interstate 64-77 southeast of Charleston.

The statement says a car driven by 77-year-old Beatrice Patrick of Salyersville, Kentucky, was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes when it struck another car head on. The second car then left the road and struck a disabled box truck.

Patterson says the driver of the second car, 49-year-old James W. Platte of Westphalia, Michigan, and his wife, 38-year-old Tonya Platte, were killed.

The driver of the box truck, 40-year-old Jordan Napoleon of Greer, South Carolina, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

___

11:30 a.m.

Authorities are trying to determine what caused a West Virginia volunteer fire department's truck to flip and hit a rock wall while responding to an accident. Five people died in the separate accidents.

Kanawha County Manager Jennifer Herrald says two firefighters from Pratt were killed and three others on the truck were injured Saturday night southeast of Charleston.

Herrald says the firefighters were on their way to an accident on Interstate 64-77, also known as the West Virginia Turnpike, when their truck flipped.

State police spokesman Capt. Reggie Patterson says the accident the firefighters were responding to involved three fatalities.