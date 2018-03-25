Thousands mourn creator of Venezuelan youth orchestras
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CARACAS, Venezuela — Thousands of Venezuelans paid homage Sunday to Jose Antonio Abreu, parading past the coffin of the economist turned visionary musical educator who created a network of youth orchestras that has been replicated around the world.
His coffin was delivered with military
The death of the 78-year-old Abreu was announced Saturday by his family. No cause was given, but he had been known to be battling several illnesses since he retired a few years ago from running the musical education program known as El Sistema.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Two men face attempted murder charges after Nova Scotia man threatened, cars set on fire
-
Halifax barista says she was fired over wage dispute: 'I've seen him turn on people before'
-
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale
-
Funeral service set today for slain Ajax, Ont., woman and her two children