Turkmenistan votes for rubber-stamp parliament

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan — Voters in authoritarian Turkmenistan are choosing a parliament in an election that includes candidates from three parties and some independents, but no real opposition to President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.

The 125-seat Mejlis is largely a rubber-stamp body for Berdymukhamedov, who as president since 2007 has established a personality cult that reaches all levels of society, styling him as the Arkadag (protector).