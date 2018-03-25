US gas prices rise 7 cents a gallon over past 2 weeks
A
A
Share via Email
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.66.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday the increase was driven primarily by rising crude oil prices.
Lundberg says she expects prices to continue to rise over the next few weeks.
The increase brings the price of gas to 32 cents a gallon higher than it was at this time last year.
The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.54 in the San Francisco Bay area. The lowest was $2.22 in St. Louis.
The average price for diesel fuel rose a penny, to $3.01.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Funeral service set today for slain Ajax, Ont., woman and her two children
-
‘Vote them out!’ U.S. students demanding gun control fill streets of Washington
-
Matt Elliott: Four years later, the most enduring Ford legacy is as a cautionary tale
-
Halifax barista says she was fired over wage dispute: 'I've seen him turn on people before'