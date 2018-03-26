23 killed when car hits party-goers in Mozambique
A
A
Share via Email
JOHANNESBURG — Mozambican media say 23 people were killed when a vehicle veered into a crowd attending a party in the capital of the southern African nation.
Radio Mocambique says the vehicle was
A senior police official Paulo Langa says the driver of the vehicle ignored a police order to stop just before hitting the party-goers beside a pedestrian bridge on a main road.
Radio Mocambique quotes Langa as saying the driver died.
An investigation is underway.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Afghan vet's friend says anti-malarial drug may have sparked violence
-
Rare cholera outbreak on Vancouver Island: 'We have not seen this before'
-
Funeral service set today for slain Ajax, Ont., woman and her two children
-
Rosemary Westwood: Perhaps Trump is zeroing in on something — controlling his image