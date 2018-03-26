AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans say country is headed wrong way
WASHINGTON — While Americans say they're feeling slightly better about the current direction of the country than they did last month, their overall outlook for the future remains quite dim, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
The poll released Monday finds that 37
Still, 62
Some other things to know from the new AP-NORC poll:
PARTY MATTERS
While 67
SO DOES THE ECONOMY
Despite their overall lack of optimism about the state of the nation, Americans appear more likely to think the economy will improve in the next year than that it will deteriorate, 37
And they're much more likely to think their personal finances will move in the right direction than the wrong one, 39
Most Republicans think both the national economy and their personal finances will get better in the next year. Most Democrats expect the national economy to get worse, but they largely expect their personal finances to stay about the same.
AMERICA AND THE WORLD
When it comes to how the U.S. is viewed around the world, Americans have largely negative views about the year to come.
More than half — 53
At the same time, Americans have mixed views about the direction of U.S. national security. About a third expects that to improve in the next year, a third expects it to get worse, and a third expect it to stay about the same.
The AP-NORC poll of 1,122 adults was conducted March 14-19 using a sample drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.
Respondents were first selected randomly using address-based sampling methods, and later interviewed online or by phone.
