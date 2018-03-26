Berlusconi faces another trial as government talks heat up

MILAN — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi faces yet another trial, this time for allegedly paying aspiring show girls to lie on the stand in his sex-for-hire trial.

A Milan court on Monday indicted Berlusconi for judicial corruption, along with four young women who allegedly accepted the bribes, and set a trial date for May 9.

It is the second trial against the media mogul stemming from the sensational case in which he was charged with having paid an under-age Moroccan teen for sex. He was acquitted in that case.