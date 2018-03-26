Birds flock to Alabama's Dauphin Island for spring migration

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. — Officials on Alabama's Dauphin Island say the spring bird migration is underway, attracting birders from around the nation to see more than 400 species that visit the tourist town.

Authorities say species that have already been spotted on the island include shorebirds, warblers, purple martins and ruby-throated hummingbirds.

The season is expected to peak in mid-April and end in mid-May.