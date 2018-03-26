Brazil appeals court: da Silva conviction, sentence stands
SAO PAULO — Appeals court judges have unanimously upheld their decision to reject former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's appeal of his conviction on corruption charges.
In January, federal magistrates denied da Silva's appeal and lengthened his sentence to 12 years and one month. But in Brazil, the
The ruling moves da Silva one step closer to jail, but his
At any rate, da Silva will remain free at least until April 4 while the Supreme Court considers a habeas corpus petition.
