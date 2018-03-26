News / World

Brazil appeals court: da Silva conviction, sentence stands

A man dressed in a costume of Brazil's former President Luia Ignacio Lula da Silva wearing a prisoner's uniform performs by photos of Supreme Court ministers during protest in favor of arresting Da Silva in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Da Silva launched a book last week in which he says he is "ready" to go to jail and serve a 12-year and one-month sentence on a corruption charge conviction. In the banner written in Portuguese "Against Brazil." (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

SAO PAULO — Appeals court judges have unanimously upheld their decision to reject former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's appeal of his conviction on corruption charges.

In January, federal magistrates denied da Silva's appeal and lengthened his sentence to 12 years and one month. But in Brazil, the defence can enter a motion that questions such decisions, pointing out inconsistencies or contradictions which can result in a change. The magistrates rejected the substance of the defence's motion Monday, meaning their ruling stands.

The ruling moves da Silva one step closer to jail, but his defence still has one more motion it can file with the same court.

At any rate, da Silva will remain free at least until April 4 while the Supreme Court considers a habeas corpus petition.

