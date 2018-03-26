Drivers complain charges on Albania's 1st toll road too high
TIRANA, Albania — Testing of Albania's first ever toll road has sparked complaints and anger from drivers and from
Kosovo Transport Minister Pal Lekaj on Monday said the cost of using the
A day earlier drivers started the test, stopping near the Kalimash tunnel to pay from 2.5 euros ($3.08) for a motorbike, or 5 euros ($6.17) for a car up to 22.5 euros ($27.79) for a truck.
An international consortium will complete a segment link, maintain the road and collect the tolls over a 30-year concession.
No date has been set for toll system to start officially.
