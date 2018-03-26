Ethiopia re-arrests recently freed politicians, journalists

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — A lawyer says Ethiopian security forces have re-arrested some recently freed politicians and journalists as they gathered for a social event outside the capital, Addis Ababa.

Amha Mekonnen has represented a number of the detainees. The lawyer tells the Associated Press the arrests Sunday afternoon occurred because the politicians and journalists were accused of displaying a prohibited national flag, and of gathering en masse.

Under Ethiopia's latest state of emergency, people are prohibited from such gatherings without authorities' prior knowledge.

Among those arrested are journalists Eskinder Nega and Temesgen Desalegn, politician Andualem Aragie and prominent blogger Befekadu Hailu.

Government officials were not immediately available for comment.