Ex-doctor gets life term for murder plot against ex-lover
HOUSTON — A jury has sentenced a former Houston medical resident to life imprisonment for plotting the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and his new girlfriend's ex-husband.
The Harris County jury in Houston deliberated just over an hour Monday before coming back with the maximum sentence for 40-year-old Leon Philip Jacob. That's after finding him guilty Friday of capital murder solicitation.
His girlfriend, 48-year-old Houston veterinarian Valerie Busick McDaniel, also had been charged with capital murder solicitation. However, she leaped to her death from her seventh-floor condominium a year ago while free on bond.
