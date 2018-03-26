Ex-NBA star Chris Herren opening centre to combat addiction

SEEKONK, Mass. — Former NBA star Chris Herren is launching a wellness centre aimed at helping people prevent and break free of substance abuse.

Herren says Herren Wellness will offer life skills coaching, educational workshops, and fitness and nutrition advice.

The native of Fall River is setting up the centre in Seekonk, Massachusetts, just over the border from Rhode Island.

Herren was a high school standout and a star at Boston College and Fresno State University before being drafted by the Denver Nuggets. He later played for the Celtics and also played seven seasons internationally.