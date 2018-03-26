Ex-NBA star Chris Herren opening centre to combat addiction
SEEKONK, Mass. — Former NBA star Chris Herren is launching a wellness
Herren says Herren Wellness will offer life skills coaching, educational workshops, and fitness and nutrition advice.
The native of Fall River is setting up the
Herren was a high school standout and a star at Boston College and Fresno State University before being drafted by the Denver Nuggets. He later played for the Celtics and also played seven seasons internationally.
Herren has been in recovery since 2008. He launched a
