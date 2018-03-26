German police seek help identifying child sex abuse suspect

BERLIN — German police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of sexually abusing two children and posting thousands of images and videos of his crimes online.

Federal police said in a statement Monday that the man is suspected of sexually abusing at least two boys, aged about 7 and 10, in Germany since October 2014.

Prosecutors in Frankfurt said the material was posted in December 2017 on a pedophile platform on the darknet, a part of the internet that can only be accessed with identity-shielding software.

Police published photos showing a balding man, described as about 40-45 years old, making various grimaces toward the camera.