Gun restrictions expected to advance in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Legislation to raise the legal age for gun purchases, expand background checks and ban high-capacity devices is expected to reach the desk of Vermont's governor by the end of the week.

The Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee chairman says he believes two gun bills will be considered within days by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

Democratic Sen. Richard Sears said Monday, a day before the House is expected to give final approval to gun legislation that was given preliminary approval Friday.

Sears says that the House and Senate versions should be settled by a conference committee.