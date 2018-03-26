Israel thanks US for 'record-breaking' missile defence aid
JERUSALEM — Israel's
Avigdor Lieberman said Monday that the aid will be used for the development of Israel's multi-layered system, which is designed to shoot down short-range rockets from Gaza and Lebanon and counter long-range threats like that posed by Iran.
The U.S. provides $3.1 billion in military aid to Israel each year under a 10-year security arrangement. The $705 million is a separate allocation, and is up from the $600 million provided for missile
U.S. President Donald Trump signed a $1.3 trillion spending bill on Friday that provides billions in new funding for the military and national security.
