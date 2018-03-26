Kansas girl at centre of 1954 school segregation ruling dies
TOPEKA, Kan. — Linda Brown, the Kansas girl at the
Topeka's former Sumner School was all-white when her father, Oliver, tried to
Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel of Topeka confirmed that Linda Brown died Sunday afternoon. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Her sister, Cheryl Brown Henderson, founding president of The Brown Foundation, confirmed the death to The Topeka Capital-Journal . She declined comment from the family.
Kansas Deputy Education Commissioner Dale Dennis says her legacy is not only here but nationwide. He says the effect she had "on our society would be unbelievable and insurmountable."