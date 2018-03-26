Kenyan govt attempts to deport Kenyan politician again

NAIROBI, Kenya — A human rights official in Kenya says authorities are seeking to deport an opposition politician again despite court orders that he should be allowed into the country.

Kamanda Mucheke said early Tuesday that police cordoned off an area in Kenya's main airport as politician Miguna Miguna staged a protest after being denied entry upon returning from an earlier deportation.

Miguna was deported to Canada when authorities cracked down on opposition politicians who participated in the mock Jan. 30 inauguration of opposition leader Raila Odinga. A Kenyan court has ordered Miguna's Kenyan passport restored.