Kosovo police prevent 4 Serb officials from entry
PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo police say they have sent reinforcements to stop four senior Serb officials from visiting Kosovo's north.
Serbia's state Tanjug news agency said that Serbia's
Serb officials earlier said they would hold the visit despite the decision by Kosovo authorities to prohibit their entry.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade does not recognize the split and is seeking to maintain influence in Kosovo's north, where most of the country's Serb minority is located.
Serb officials must seek official clearance from Kosovo's authorities before any visit.
