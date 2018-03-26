List of countries expelling Russian diplomats
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — The United States and more than a dozen European countries on Monday made
A look at the countries that have announced the measures, and the number of Russians they have ordered to leave:
— UNITED STATES: 60 Russian diplomats expelled; Russian consulate in Seattle ordered closed.
— BRITAIN: 23 Russian diplomats expelled.
— CANADA: Four Russians expelled; 3 applications for additional diplomatic staff being denied.
— UKRAINE: 13 Russian diplomats expelled.
— GERMANY, FRANCE, POLAND: Four Russian diplomats expelled from each country.
— CZECH REPUBLIC, LITHUANIA: Three Russian diplomats expelled from each country.
— NETHERLANDS, DENMARK, ITALY, ALBANIA: Two Russian diplomats expelled from each country.
— SWEDEN, CROATIA, ROMANIA, FINLAND, ESTONIA: One Russian diplomat expelled from each country.
— LATVIA: One Russian diplomat expelled, plus one Russian representative of a Russian company blacklisted.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'He was a hero beforehand': Afghan vet's friend says anti-malarial drug may have sparked violence
-
Black janitors to set up Halifax picket line after alleging racial discrimination in layoffs
-
Man assaulted at front door during violent home invasion in Halifax
-
CTV Atlantic announces Kalin Mitchell as new meteorologist to replace Cindy Day