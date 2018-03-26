Magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattles Papua New Guinea
A
A
Share via Email
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A magnitude 6.6 earthquake has rattled the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea, a month after a deadly quake there killed more than 100 people.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from Monday's quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey said was
USGS reported the quake had a depth of 40
A magnitude 7.5 earthquake on Feb. 26 killed at least 125 people, injured dozens and brought work to a halt at four oil and gas fields.
Home to 7 million people, Papua New Guinea is located to the east of Indonesia and sits on the Pacific's "Ring of Fire."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Rare cholera outbreak on Vancouver Island: 'We have not seen this before'
-
-
Black janitors to set up Halifax picket line after alleging racial discrimination in layoffs
-
Rosemary Westwood: Perhaps Trump is zeroing in on something — controlling his image