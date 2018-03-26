Malaysia poised to give 10 years in jail for fake news

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia's government has proposed new legislation to outlaw fake news with a 10-year jail term for offenders, in a move slammed by critics as a bid to crack down on dissent ahead of a general election.

Prime Minister Najib Razak has been dogged by a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal involving an indebted state fund, and rights activists fear the new law could be used to criminalize reports on government misconduct and critical opinions. A general election must be held by August but is widely expected in the next few weeks.