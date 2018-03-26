Markets Right Now: Technology leads stock surge; Dow up 600
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
3:20 p.m.
Stocks are surging as the market recovers more of its huge losses from a week earlier.
Technology stocks and banks, which took some of the worst losses last week, powered higher Monday. Microsoft jumped 7
Investors were encouraged by signs that the U.S. and China are open to negotiating to avert a trade dispute.
Facebook fell another 2.2
The Dow Jones industrials jumped 618 points, or 2.7
The S&P 500 climbed 63 points, or 2.5
___
11:45 a.m.
Strong gains in technology companies and banks are leading stocks higher as the market recoups some of its huge losses from last week.
Microsoft jumped 5.6
Facebook fell another 2.9
Investors are encouraged by signs that the U.S. and China are open to negotiating to avert a trade dispute.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 325 points, or 1.4
The S&P 500 rose 27 points, or 1.1
___
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are surging in early trading on Wall Street as the market makes up some of its huge losses from last week.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained more than 450 points early Monday, after losing more than 1,400 last week.
Traders are hoping that negotiations between China and the U.S. will ease tensions over trade.
Technology companies and banks, which took some of the biggest losses last week, were up the most. Microsoft jumped 5.4
The Dow industrials were up 486 points, or 2.1
The S&P 500 rose 46 points, or 1.8
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Rosemary Westwood: Perhaps Trump is zeroing in on something — controlling his image
-
Rare cholera outbreak on Vancouver Island: 'We have not seen this before'
-
Two men face attempted murder charges after Nova Scotia man threatened, cars set on fire
-
CTV Atlantic announces Kalin Mitchell as new meteorologist to replace Cindy Day