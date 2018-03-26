Mexico offers reward for 3 missing film students

MEXICO CITY — Officials in Mexico are offering a $55,000 reward for information about three film students who were abducted a week ago.

The government of western Jalisco state offered the reward Monday after protesters demanded they be found.

Award-winning Mexican directors like Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuaron also joined their calls.

The students were reportedly abducted last Monday on the outskirts of the city of Guadalajara as they were returning from filming material for a project. An informational poster from the film school said armed men forced them into SUVs.