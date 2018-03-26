Mexico official: Iowa family died from water heater gas leak
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — A prosecutor in Mexico says a gas leak in a water heater is suspected in the death of an Iowa couple and their two children last week.
The head prosecutor of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo told local media Monday that the water heater "was leaking gas, maybe from use or lack of maintenance."
Miguel Angel Pech told the Radio Formula station that "a high level" of gas was found in the rented condo where the couple was staying.
Autopsies indicate the family died from inhaling toxic gas in the resort of Tulum, but the source hadn't been determined.
Iowa officials identified the family as Kevin Sharp, 41; his wife, Amy Sharp, 38, and their children Sterling, 12, and Adrianna, 7. They were from Creston, Iowa.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Two men face attempted murder charges after Nova Scotia man threatened, cars set on fire
-
CTV Atlantic announces Kalin Mitchell as new meteorologist to replace Cindy Day
-
Black janitors to set up Halifax picket line after alleging racial discrimination in layoffs
-
Man assaulted at front door during violent home invasion in Halifax