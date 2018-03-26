Murder of elderly woman in Paris probed as anti-Semitic

PARIS — French authorities say the killing of an elderly Jewish woman in Paris is being investigated as an anti-Semitic murder.

The Paris prosecutor's office said Monday two suspects have been put in custody. It said it is asking investigating judges to charge the pair with premeditated murder of a vulnerable person for anti-Semitic motives.

The office also asked for the suspects to be jailed pending trial.

Leading Jewish group CRIF said the 85-year-old woman was slain last week in Paris' eastern 11th district. The victim had reportedly escaped a round-up of Jews in Paris during World War II.