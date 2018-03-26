Pakistani police arrest 12 for ordering a 'revenge rape'

MULTAN, Pakistan — Pakistani police have arrested 12 people — including members of a village council, elders and relatives — for ordering a man to rape a girl in revenge for the rape of his sister.

Police officer Rehmat Ali says the 12 were brought before a court, which allows police to investigate them for a week without bail.

He said on Monday that following the rape of a village girl, the family of the alleged rapist, Wasim Saeed of Pirmahal, sought pardon from the girl's family.

Both sides agreed to reconcile on the condition of a 'revenge rape' of the suspect ed rapist's sister.