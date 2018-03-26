Philippines to patrol disputed shoal despite China protest
A
A
Share via Email
CAVITE, Philippines — The Philippine
When asked if the Philippine military will stop the surveillance of Scarborough Shoal following the protests from Beijing,
A Philippine official said China raised concerns over the patrols, including one that used a Japanese-donated TC-90 plane, when Chinese and Philippine officials met to discuss their territorial disputes in Manila last month.
Japan turned over the last three of five TC-90 aircraft to the Philippines on Monday.