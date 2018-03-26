Police: Stray target-practice bullet kills woman

RILEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a 73-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet that apparently came into her home from a neighbour's target practice in rural Michigan.

Michigan State Police say the woman's husband reported that his wife collapsed Sunday shortly after he heard a "loud crack." He says his wife was in a kitchen area of their home when she was shot in Riley Township, about 45 miles (72 kilometres ) northeast of Detroit.

Police say a neighbour had been shooting at a berm on his nearby property. Police say he's co-operating with investigators.

The names of those involved haven't been released.