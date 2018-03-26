Russia says deal expected with more rebels in Syria's Ghouta
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — The Russian
Lt. Gen. Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov told Russian news agencies on Monday in Syria that Russia's military is in talks with the Army of Islam, the largest and most powerful group in eastern Ghouta, for it to leave the town of Douma.
Gadzhimagomedov says he expects the Russian military to "take them out soon" and that the rebels have reportedly indicated their willingness to lay down their arms.
Thousands of rebel fighters and their families have left three eastern Ghouta pockets in the past weeks, after years of siege and weeks of heavy bombardment by the Syrian army and Russia's air force.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Two men face attempted murder charges after Nova Scotia man threatened, cars set on fire
-
Filling a need: Price tag, plans announced for Halifax Oval hockey rink
-
Rare cholera outbreak on Vancouver Island: 'We have not seen this before'
-
Rosemary Westwood: Perhaps Trump is zeroing in on something — controlling his image